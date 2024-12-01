FSA Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 622,725 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,029,000 after acquiring an additional 564,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,720,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,567,000 after purchasing an additional 449,917 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $180.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.88 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

