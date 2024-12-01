FSA Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

