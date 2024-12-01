FSA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 578 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $529.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

