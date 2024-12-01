FSA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $24,973,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 118,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 233.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,456,000.

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $145.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $124.12 and a 1-year high of $162.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

