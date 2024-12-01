Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 94.0% in November

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,900 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Shares of HTOO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 372,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,704. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.36% of Fusion Fuel Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

