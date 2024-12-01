Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 1,605,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 140,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,640. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

