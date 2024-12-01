Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 1,605,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Galaxy Digital Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 140,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,640. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.
About Galaxy Digital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.