Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,368 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,243.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,109.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

