GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,909 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $214,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,255. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.74. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $202.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

