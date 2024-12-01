Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,104,200 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the October 31st total of 1,014,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.4 days.
Haier Smart Home Stock Performance
HRSHF traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225. Haier Smart Home has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
