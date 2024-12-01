Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,104,200 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the October 31st total of 1,014,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.4 days.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

HRSHF traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225. Haier Smart Home has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

