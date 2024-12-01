Head to Head Analysis: Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and Lendway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 2 3 3.60 Lendway 0 0 0 0 0.00

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.61%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Lendway.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Lendway”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.86 $36.27 million $0.27 34.41 Lendway $18.80 million 0.42 $2.41 million ($1.98) -2.27

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.38% 3.39% 2.32% Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32%

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Lendway on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Lendway

(Get Free Report)

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.