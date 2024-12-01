Head-To-Head Contrast: Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Adyen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion Oyj and Adyen”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.29 billion 5.13 $234.64 million $1.26 18.57 Adyen $2.02 billion 22.66 $755.73 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Adyen has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj.

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adyen has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orion Oyj and Adyen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adyen 0 0 0 2 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and Adyen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 23.01% 41.41% 22.43% Adyen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adyen beats Orion Oyj on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer. It also offers Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In addition, the company provides veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; APIs for generic compounds and proprietary products, as well as contract manufacturing services; and markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. Further, the company has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize Amneal’s generic products. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Adyen

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.