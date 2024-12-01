Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. 633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

