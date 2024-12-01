Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. 633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.