ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a one year low of $128.28 and a one year high of $179.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $437,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $249,679.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,293.71. This trade represents a 29.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $705,355. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in ICF International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

