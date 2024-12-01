Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after acquiring an additional 86,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,809 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,514,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $200.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

