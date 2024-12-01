Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 9.0 %
IPXXW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,843. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
