Insider Buying: Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Insider Buys £20,000 in Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Parris bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,474.46).

Richard Parris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Richard Parris purchased 50,000 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,368.62).

Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SNT opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.67 and a beta of 0.50. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.49.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

