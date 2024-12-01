Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 151,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,460. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 296,661 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

