Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 151,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,460. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.