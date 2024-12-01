ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Plans Dividend of $0.40

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
ITEX Stock Performance
Shares of ITEX opened at $5.49 on Friday. ITEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.
ITEX Company Profile
