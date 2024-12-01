Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Takes Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Riskified accounts for about 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

RSKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

