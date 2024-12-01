Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS KCLI remained flat at $36.20 during trading hours on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.15 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

