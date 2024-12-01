Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,938 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 265,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,417,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,148,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,269,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,219,000 after buying an additional 146,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after buying an additional 187,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.44 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

