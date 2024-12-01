Kestra Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 155.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,191 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,270,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,704 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,794 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,491,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 632,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $30,351,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $62.67.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

