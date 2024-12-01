Kestra Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,701 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.34% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $37,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

