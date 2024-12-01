Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in 3M by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,087,000 after buying an additional 4,212,409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 11,601.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,491 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a 12 month low of $75.40 and a 12 month high of $141.34.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

