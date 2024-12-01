Lavaca Capital LLC Invests $515,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $70.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

