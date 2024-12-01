LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.