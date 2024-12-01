Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.1% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $529.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

