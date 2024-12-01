Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1991 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.
Lundin Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.11. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$10.49 and a one year high of C$29.11.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Gold
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.