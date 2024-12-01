Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Luokung Technology Stock Performance
Shares of LKCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,377. Luokung Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.
About Luokung Technology
