Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $617.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4,274.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,675,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

