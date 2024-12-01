Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $103,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $678.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.02 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

