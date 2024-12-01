Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 776.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $886.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $773.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $700.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $379.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $908.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The trade was a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

