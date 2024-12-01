Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 835 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 3.0% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $227.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.12 and a 12 month high of $240.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

