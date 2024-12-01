Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 328,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MKFG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 28,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,471. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Markforged has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markforged by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 7.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 561,304 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Markforged by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P grew its holdings in Markforged by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 136,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKFG shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

