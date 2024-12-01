Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 16,800.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Medpace by 175.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace stock opened at $340.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.56.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

