Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MBGYY stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$13.91. 191,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,579. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of C$13.38 and a one year high of C$20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.27.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of C$37.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

