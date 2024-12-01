Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Head to Head Analysis

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 8.52% 13.79% 4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Suzuki Motor and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Mercedes-Benz Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor N/A N/A N/A $195.69 0.05 Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion 0.36 $15.43 billion $13.71 4.08

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Suzuki Motor. Suzuki Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Suzuki Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.