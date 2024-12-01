MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIF. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 6,389.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 79.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,148. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.