Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Mount Logan Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52. Mount Logan Capital has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80.

Get Mount Logan Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mount Logan Capital news, Director Edward Goldthorpe bought 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$187,458.00.

About Mount Logan Capital

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Logan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Logan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.