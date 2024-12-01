Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.73. 373,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 933,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.96.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

