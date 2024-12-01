New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (NTBP) to Issue Dividend of $20.00 on December 13th

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.
New Tripoli Bancorp Price Performance
NTBP opened at $850.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $850.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $899.68. New Tripoli Bancorp has a 52 week low of $835.80 and a 52 week high of $1,349.97.
New Tripoli Bancorp Company Profile
