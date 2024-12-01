New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (NTBP) to Issue Dividend of $20.00 on December 13th

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

NTBP opened at $850.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $850.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $899.68. New Tripoli Bancorp has a 52 week low of $835.80 and a 52 week high of $1,349.97.

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards.

