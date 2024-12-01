Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (OTC:NFPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (OTC:NFPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Northfield Precision Instrument’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Northfield Precision Instrument Price Performance

Shares of NFPC opened at $18.00 on Friday. Northfield Precision Instrument has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Get Northfield Precision Instrument alerts:

About Northfield Precision Instrument

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. manufactures and sells precision collet, diaphragm, air chucks, and related accessories worldwide. The company offers standard and custom collet chucks; ultra-precision and customized diaphragm chucks; specialty applications chucks; customized sliding air chucks; and standard jaw blanks.

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Precision Instrument Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Precision Instrument and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.