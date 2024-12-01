Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

OBK stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.98. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

