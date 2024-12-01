Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 7.1% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

