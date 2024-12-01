Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $1,110,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $5,536,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.