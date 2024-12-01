Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Trading Up 1.2 %

RTX stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.