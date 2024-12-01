Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $608.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.09 and a 52 week high of $612.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

