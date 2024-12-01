Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 13th

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $174.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,706.32. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $156,055. 16.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

