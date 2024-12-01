PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Short Interest Update

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other PodcastOne news, Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,950.71. The trade was a 8.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 76,855 shares of company stock valued at $133,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 37,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. PodcastOne has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of -2.48.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

