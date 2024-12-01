Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 47,618 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 4.0% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $184.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $957.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

